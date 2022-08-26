ST. LOUIS – People who need help dealing with a warrant or finding a job have an opportunity to get some help in Downtown St. Louis.

Friday is St. Louis City’s fifth annual Warrant Reset Day and Second Chance Job Fair. It will start at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the municipal courts building on Market Street.

The event is hosted by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, and the Urban League of St. Louis. Organizers said Warrant Reset Day gives people with municipal court warrants and eligible low-level felony and misdemeanor circuit court warrants the chance to cancel the warrants and reschedule their court hearings at no cost and without fear of being arrested. One of the low-level felony warrants that qualify includes child support.

Authorities said resetting warrants can help prevent potential arrests while also reducing negative impacts on employment and community safety. There will also be employment opportunities at the event for everyone including those with prior convictions.

The Warrant Reset Day and Second Chance Job Fair runs from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first floor of 1520 Market Street. For more information on municipal warrants and traffic tickets call 314-622-3231. Anyone with questions about felony and misdemeanor warrants can call 314-622-3340. Free parking is available at the Kiel Garage.