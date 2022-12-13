ST. LOUIS — People on both sides of the river who were touched by the huge summer flooding have until today to apply for federal disaster loans.

We’re talking about two sorts of Small Business Administration, or SBA, loans.

People living in St. Clair County are eligible for both loans, but those living in other locations may be qualified for one of the programs.

To be eligible for these loans, you had to have been affected by the flooding that occurred from July 25 to July 28. Federal officials are urging businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters to apply for the federal loan disaster program by the deadline of today.

If you live in St. Clair County, you are eligible for SBA disaster loans for both physical and economic damage. Other Illinois counties, such as Madison, Monroe, Clinton, and Randolph, are primarily made up of small enterprises and private non-profits.

Economic injury disaster loans are available to Washington counties. Small enterprises and the majority of private non-profit organizations in St. Louis City and County are also eligible to qualify for economic injury disaster loans.

Physical disaster loans are used to repair your damaged home or personal belongings, whilst economic disaster loans are used to address the effects on your business. The interest rates on SBA loans are extremely low.

Homeowners and renters can get rates as low as 6.9 percent, or slightly under one percent. Non-profit organizations can acquire loans for as little as 1.875 percent, and enterprises can get loans for as little as little under three percent.

You can visit the SBA website, where you can learn more.