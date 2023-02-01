ST. LOUIS — The deadline for comments on future plans for the eye-64 central corridor project is today. The estimates by Modot say that bridge repairs in the area are expected to cost at least $100 million.

They’re soliciting feedback for a final strategy. They displayed three enhancement plans. Three weeks ago, there was a public meeting. The plans can be found at the “Future 64 Virtual Meeting.”

