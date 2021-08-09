Today marks the 7th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death

ST. LOUIS – Monday is the seventh anniversary of the shooting death of Michael Brown Jr. that happened in Ferguson.

The 18-year-old was killed by former Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson. His death set off days of protests and riots.

Brown’s family and others are taking part in a number of events Monday, August 9 to mark that anniversary.

His death is seen by many as a key spark that started the Black Lives Matter movement.

Wilson claimed he shot Brown in self-defense. A grand jury would later agree and decide not to charge Wilson with a crime. The protests that resulted from the way Brown’s body was handled to the outcome of the grand jury had protests lasting for months.

The protests sparked fires that burned Ferguson businesses to the ground. Looters ravaged small businesses. Police responded with riot gear, military-style tanks, and tear gas.

In the end, the Justice Department decided not to charge Wilson with a civil rights violation but they found deep racial issues in the court system and police department. Municipal court reform would follow. The DOJ report found the Ferguson Police Department had a pattern of racial bias and unreasonable force against African Americans.