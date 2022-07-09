ST. LOUIS – A toddler and two others are hurt after racing driver struck a car Friday evening in north St. Louis.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 20th Street in the St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Investigators say a driver, a 34-year-old man in a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, ran a red light while racing another car on St. Louis Avenue. That driver then struck a separate car, a 2004 Chevrolet Impala, that was heading northbound on 20th Street.

The crash led to injuries for the driver of the Malibu, in addition to a 61-year-old woman driving the Impala and a 2-year-old passenger in her car. The woman and toddler are hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Police have not yet identified anyone involved in the crash. It’s unclear whether criminal charges will be filed. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.

FOX2 will update if more information becomes available in the investigation.