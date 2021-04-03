Toddler grazed by bullet in south St. Louis triple shooting

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a triple shooting Saturday evening that left a toddler grazed by a bullet.

Officers received calls about a shooting just before 6 p.m., but a short time after, three victims showed up to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Other than the toddler, an adult female victim was grazed by a bullet in her wrist and an adult male sustained gun shot wounds to his legs, arms, and abdomen.

The toddler and woman are expected to be okay. The male victim was reported conscious and breathing.

FOX2 will provide more information as it becomes available