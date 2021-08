ST. LOUIS – An 18-year-old man was shot in his thigh and a four-year-old was shot in the hand Thursday night in the Carondelet neighborhood.

The incident happened in the 6000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 8:44 p.m. Both victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

