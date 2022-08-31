ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after police say a toddler shot himself in the head Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Melvin Drive in the Baden neighborhood. When police responded to the area, the child, a two-year-old boy, was barely conscious and breathing.

Additional details on what led up to the shooting are unknown. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.