ST. LOUIS – A toddler was shot Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. The victim, a three-year-old boy, has been rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of California Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood.

Details on what led up to the shooting are unavailable at this time. Police tell FOX 2 the shooting might have happened accidentally.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are handling the investigation. Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the investigation.



This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.