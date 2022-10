ST. LOUIS – A toddler was shot in the head in south St. Louis Monday.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. in the parking lot of an AutoZone located in the 3600 block of South Kingshighway. The toddler was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. He has been listed in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing.