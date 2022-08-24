ST. LOUIS – A 32-year-old St. Louis man is at large after police and prosecutors say a one-year-old girl ingested the drug fentanyl while under his supervision.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department obtained by FOX 2, the incident happened on July 15, 2021, in the 1400 block of Cass Avenue.

Police were called to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital after a one-year-old was brought to the hospital and unresponsive. Doctors discovered the child had fentanyl in her system.

Investigators learned the child was in Geoffrey Chandler’s custody when she became unresponsive. Police spoke with Chandler at the time. He told police he’d been asked by the child’s grandmother to watch the one-year-old while she went to work.

Chandler claimed that the child was awake and alert when the grandmother returned home. He said he went to the kitchen to make food and found the child unresponsive when he came back into the living room. Chandler agreed to submit to a drug screening for himself. He tested positive for fentanyl.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Chandler with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He already has a pending case in St. Louis County for a 2019 arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

A police spokesman confirmed Chandler is not in custody.

Anyone with information on Chandler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-231-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.