Toddler’s death ruled a homicide; St. Louis Police continue investigation

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office has determined a toddler found dead with bruises on his body was killed, despite claims from his parents he was struck by a vehicle.

The incident occurred Friday, Dec. 10 in the 2600 block of Rutger Street, located in the Gate neighborhood. First responders were called to the area just after 2:20 p.m. for a report of a child struck by a car.

When firefighters and EMTs arrived, they found the child’s mother holding the boy’s body. The child was rushed to a local hospital but pronounced dead. He was later identified as Emmanuel Ware.

Police noted Emmanuel had bruises on his body.

The toddler’s mother and boyfriend said Emmanuel died in a hit-and-run near Rutger and S. Jefferson Avenue.

The police department’s Child Abuse and Homicide divisions have assumed the ongoing investigation.

