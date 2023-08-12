MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Tony’s Donuts has officially opened its third location in St. Louis County, which is also its second donut shop in Maryland Heights.

Crowds gathered early and often Saturday to enjoy sweet treats, sandwiches, and more at the new location, which sits at the intersection of Dorsett and Fee Fee Road.

Owner George Badra says it was busy since doors first opened at 6 a.m. Some employees arrived as early as 4 a.m. to start preparing fresh donuts.

“Today’s our first day, this is our third location, and we’re just trying to make the best of it,” said Badra. “It’s been a blessing.”

Badra says he waited a little longer than expected to open this location to make sure staffing was optimal at all three.

“It took awhile, but it’s better to open when you’re ready than to open when you’re not ready and being behind,” said Badra. “We’re happy now.”

The other two locations are at 12218 McKelvey Road in Maryland Heights and 6045 Howdershell Road in Hazelwood.

The McKelvey location is the original one and has served the community for more than 25 years. “Maryland Heights has been great to us,” added Badra.

For more information on Tony’s Donuts, click here.