Tony’s Donuts hopes to open third location by spring

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – His name isn’t Tony, but George Badra has spent the last 25 years perfecting pastries at Tony’s Donuts. The store named after Badra’s son is set to open a third location this spring.

“We care about what we do, it’s not like we’re just putting donuts out there. We care about it, details are everything to us,” George Badra said.

With one shop in Maryland Heights near Pattonville High and the other in Hazelwood, the third location will be on the other side of Maryland Heights at the corner of Fee Fee and Dorsett.

“It’s going to be a bigger store easier to work a lot bigger than this one. It will give us freedom to do more things,” Badra said.

This comes as some small businesses were forced to close their doors because of the pandemic.

A lack of goods early in the pandemic, staff shortages, and now the rising costs of goods have impacted small local businesses nationwide. So how was Tony’s Donuts able to survive during the pandemic and prepare for another shop?

Family and loyal employees.

“We have people who have been here 12-13 years, 17 years. It helps, you know? Because you always have somebody to rely on,” Badra said.

Badra’s daughter, Kathleen, was raised in the family business. She said the timing of the new store was a little concerning.

“We bought the building in 2019 in January, so literally right before the pandemic hit. So, we’re hoping by March, the new bakery will be open,” she said

“it’s exciting it’s a lot of work though,” George added. “it’s a lot of work, but it’s exciting.”