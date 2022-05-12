PAGEDALE, Mo. — As temperatures break record highs, some people are struggling to find relief. One St. Louis County woman said her landlord is to blame for the lack of air conditioning in her home.

The tenant, who asked to remain anonymous, moved into her Pagedale home in February. She said she noticed small issues with the home as soon as she moved in, but nothing compared to what she found out last month.

“The first hot day of the year, I tried to use the AC unit and the thermostat, and it went haywire. So I put in a work order, and about a week or two later, somebody came out and discovered there’s no AC in the unit at all.”

She said she filed several work orders but heard nothing back. Then, suddenly, springtime temperatures started dipping into the 90s.

“The outside air, even though it’s pandemic air, is feeling better to me than the inside air that I’m paying for,” she said.

The thermostat at her home read 89 degrees Thursday evening. She lives with her two children and 2-year-old grandchild.

“The heat will drive you insane,” the woman said. “I cry a lot. Feel like I let my family down, my grandkids down. I have to not have them here because of the sweltering heat. It’s too hot. It’s too hot for humanity.”

On top of that, she suffers from asthma.

“Now I’m having to go buy more medicine, it’s over excessively than what I had used before because it’s like breathing through bubble pop plastic,” she said.

The woman said after getting a lawyer to contact them, she finally got a callback.

“Their response was, ‘We’re delivering you window units Wednesday.’ But it’s days later still no show,” said the tenant.

She’s now taking legal action and plans to sue her landlord for the AC promised in her lease. FOX 2 contacted the landlord twice and emailed them for comment but has yet to hear back.

If you need an AC unit, you can contact cool down st. Louis for help at cooldownstlouis.org. They’ve received more than 100 calls in the last two days from people with broken central air units.

To find a list of city-run cooling centers, visit: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/live-work/summer/cooling-centers.cfm