WARSON WOODS, Mo. – Way too much rain and nowhere for the water to go. It was a problem Tuesday, and it was a problem again for drivers Thursday.

Torrential rainfall hits the St. Louis region for the second time in three days, leading to a mess for homes, businesses and schools around central St. Louis County.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, water poured out of Shady Grove Creek in Webster Groves, flooding Kirkham Road between Rock Hill Road and Elm, stranding at least one car and person.

Just north of there, water from a swollen Deer Creek started pouring over McKnight Road in Rock Hill around 4 p.m. Police shut down the road quickly. Deer Creek floodwaters also closed Manchester Road in the area, sending flood water to the popular Trainwreck Saloon restaurant.

In Warson Woods, parishioners at Ste. Genevieve du Bois Catholic Church and School had their work cut out for them for the second time this week. Water flooded the church and bottom floor of the school Thursday just like it had on Tuesday.

“The church put out an email telling everyone to come up here, bring whatever you could. Fans or shop vacs or anything else,” said Lynne Weise. “It’s my turn to pay it forward. That’s the great thing about this community. Everybody helps everybody else.”

The property at Ste. Genevieve runs downhill through a parking lot and onto Woodlawn Road, so the water just poured down. Officials with the church are grateful for the army of volunteers that came to help Thursday.