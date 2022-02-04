Tools stolen from St. Louis fire truck as crews battled blaze, department says

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Fire Department is asking for the public’s help locating two saws that were stolen while crews battled an early morning fire on Wednesday in north St. Louis.

A little after 3 a.m., firefighters were working to put out a fire at a building when they discovered some of their valuable lifesaving equipment was stolen right off their truck.

Stored inside the truck behind a door on the side, the theft was a high-risk crime of opportunity.

A chainsaw and a rescue saw with a special blade worth $2,500 were taken.

“It’s something I haven’t seen before,” said St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby. “That is not the character of what St. Louis is and we know that because we don’t experience this regularly so it’s an isolated incident so hopefully we find them.”

St. Louis firefighters were working a blaze on Wednesday, Feb. 2. when thieves made off with saws. (Photo courtesy of St. Louis Fire Department)

Thankfully, first responders realized they were gone before going on a call when they were needed.

“If we go and there’s someone trapped and I need that chainsaw to cut through some boards, or I need that rescue saw to get a trapped person that I can see behind bars, and I don’t have the equipment I’m expecting to have, that creates a bit of a problem,” said Mosby.

The fire department got creative, slapping a picture of the saw onto a fake milk carton asking, “Have you seen us?”

Each tool is marked with a sticker that says “Truck 10” in addition to the same marking engraved on the side.

They have one loaner but replacing both will take away funds already allocated that the fire department so desperately needs.

“It’s an unexpected expense,” said Mosby. “There are other ways but they take a little more time, and in this business, saving seconds save lives.”

That makes it that much more important to find.

“It’s an essential part of what we do,” said Mosby. “It helps us help you.”