Doja Cat’s “Paint the Town Red” has been at the top of the charts for months now. It’s broken Spotify record after Spotify record: the most streams in a single day for a female rap song, the first solo female rap song to top Spotify’s U.S. Top 50 chart, and the fastest solo female rap song to hit 100 million streams in the platform’s history. The song, which was released in early August, has also been sitting comfortably at the top of the list of the 200 most Shazamed songs across the U.S. But joining it now is her latest single, “Agora Hills,” for which she just dropped the video in late September.

Of course, that’s hardly the only new song on Shazam’s Top 200 chart. Millennials are relishing the return of Justin Timberlake and ‘N Sync, who, after reuniting at the MTV Video Music Awards in September, have a new song for the upcoming “Trolls” movie called “Better Place.” Not only that, but Timberlake and Nelly Furtado both appear on Timbaland’s new single “Keep Going Up,” the trio’s first collaboration in more than 15 years since 2007’s “Give It to Me.”

To see which of these songs have hit St. Louis’s soundtrack of the moment, Stacker compiled a list of the songs most often Shazamed in St. Louis over the past seven days. This list is based on the frequency of Shazam identifications and the song’s broader popularity. Take a look at the songs people around you are listening to, and see how much 2000s nostalgia has crept its way in.

#25. Peaches & Eggplants (feat. 21 Savage)

– Artist: Young Nudy

– Album: Gumbo

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:24

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in four other metros

— Top five song in 13 other metros

— Top 10 song in 31 other metros

#24. Need A Favor

– Artist: Jelly Roll

– Album: Whitsitt Chapel

– Genres: Country

– Length: 3:17

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top five song in four other metros

— Top 10 song in nine other metros

— Top 20 song in 38 other metros

#23. Better Place (From TROLLS Band Together)

– Artist: *NSYNC & Justin Timberlake

– Album: TROLLS Band Together (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

– Genres: Pop, Children’s Music

– Length: 3:37

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in three other metros

— Top 10 song in 16 other metros

— Top 20 song in 32 other metros

— Top 25 song in 35 other metros

#22. Steal The Show (From “Elemental”)

– Artist: Lauv

– Album: Steal The Show (From “Elemental”) – Single

– Genres: Soundtrack

– Length: 3:12

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in four other metros

— Top 20 song in 12 other metros

— Top 25 song in 17 other metros

#21. What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black]

– Artist: Doechii

– Album: What It Is (Block Boy) [feat. Kodak Black] – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:43

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in six other metros

— Top five song in 14 other metros

— Top 10 song in 53 other metros

— Top 20 song in 133 other metros

#20. All My Life (feat. J. Cole)

– Artist: Lil Durk

– Album: Almost Healed

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 3:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 12 other metros

— Top three song in 66 other metros

— Top five song in 88 other metros

— Top 10 song in 110 other metros

#19. Fast Car

– Artist: Luke Combs

– Album: Gettin’ Old

– Genres: Country

– Length: 4:25

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 36 other metros

— Top three song in 70 other metros

— Top five song in 92 other metros

— Top 10 song in 127 other metros

#18. 23

– Artist: Chayce Beckham

– Album: 23 – Single

– Genres: Country

– Length: 3:48

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in five other metros

— Top 20 song in eight other metros

— Top 25 song in 12 other metros

#17. Religiously

– Artist: Bailey Zimmerman

– Album: Religiously. The Album.

– Genres: Country

– Length: 2:59

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top five song in two other metros

— Top 10 song in three other metros

— Top 20 song in 11 other metros

#16. Last Night

– Artist: Morgan Wallen

– Album: One Thing At A Time

– Genres: Country

– Length: 2:44

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in two other metros

— Top three song in 28 other metros

— Top five song in 58 other metros

— Top 10 song in 97 other metros

#15. Rodeo (Remix)

– Artist: Lah Pat & Flo Milli

– Album: Rodeo (Remix) – Single

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap, Rap

– Length: 4:06

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 20 song in two other metros

— Top 25 song in three other metros

— Top 50 song in 13 other metros

#14. We Didn’t Start The Fire

– Artist: Fall Out Boy

– Album: We Didn’t Start The Fire – Single

– Genres: Alternative, Rock

– Length: 3:36

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top five song in three other metros

— Top 10 song in five other metros

— Top 20 song in 20 other metros

#13. vampire

– Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

– Album: GUTS

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:40

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in 10 other metros

— Top 20 song in 24 other metros

— Top 25 song in 27 other metros

— Top 50 song in 46 other metros

#12. fukumean

– Artist: Gunna

– Album: a Gift & a Curse

– Genres: Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 2:05

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 20 song in 18 other metros

— Top 25 song in 24 other metros

— Top 50 song in 39 other metros

#11. White Horse

– Artist: Chris Stapleton

– Album: Higher

– Genres: Country

– Length: 4:28

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 20 song in three other metros

— Top 25 song in six other metros

— Top 50 song in 23 other metros

#10. Save Me (with Lainey Wilson)

– Artist: Jelly Roll

– Album: Whitsitt Chapel

– Genres: Country

– Length: 3:57

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in two other metros

— Top five song in five other metros

— Top 10 song in 14 other metros

#9. Snooze

– Artist: SZA

– Album: SOS

– Genres: R&B/Soul

– Length: 3:22

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in 11 other metros

— Top 10 song in 56 other metros

— Top 20 song in 111 other metros

— Top 25 song in 126 other metros

#8. ONE MORE TIME

– Artist: blink-182

– Album: ONE MORE TIME…

– Genres: Rock

– Length: 3:28

– Popularity in other metros

— Top five song in one other metro

— Top 10 song in seven other metros

— Top 20 song in 13 other metros

— Top 25 song in 14 other metros

#7. Thinkin’ Bout Me

– Artist: Morgan Wallen

– Album: One Thing At A Time

– Genres: Country

– Length: 2:57

– Popularity in other metros

— Top three song in one other metro

— Top five song in two other metros

— Top 10 song in five other metros

— Top 20 song in 12 other metros

#6. Back to your Place

– Artist: October London

– Album: The Rebirth of Marvin

– Genres: R&B/Soul, Electronic, Electronica

– Length: 3:23

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in three other metros

— Top three song in 12 other metros

— Top five song in 15 other metros

— Top 10 song in 20 other metros

#5. Used To Be Young

– Artist: Miley Cyrus

– Album: Used To Be Young – Single

– Genres: Pop

– Length: 3:11

– Popularity in other metros

— Top 10 song in six other metros

— Top 20 song in 25 other metros

— Top 25 song in 27 other metros

— Top 50 song in 45 other metros

#4. Paint The Town Red

– Artist: Doja Cat

– Album: Scarlet

– Genres: Rap, Hip-Hop/Rap, Pop

– Length: 3:50

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 19 other metros

— Top three song in 37 other metros

— Top five song in 46 other metros

— Top 10 song in 51 other metros

#3. Lil Boo Thang

– Artist: Paul Russell

– Album: Lil Boo Thang – Single

– Genres: Pop, Hip-Hop/Rap

– Length: 1:54

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in one other metro

— Top three song in seven other metros

— Top five song in 17 other metros

— Top 10 song in 28 other metros

#2. Good Good

– Artist: USHER, Summer Walker & 21 Savage

– Album: COMING HOME

– Genres: R&B/Soul, Pop

– Length: 4:07

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in 15 other metros

— Top three song in 28 other metros

— Top five song in 38 other metros

— Top 10 song in 43 other metros

#1. I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)

– Artist: Zach Bryan

– Album: Zach Bryan

– Genres: Country

– Length: 3:47

– Popularity in other metros

— Top song in three other metros

— Top three song in 12 other metros

— Top five song in 13 other metros

— Top 10 song in 19 other metros

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 151 metros.