Top Airbnb host in Missouri rents out ‘Cozy Barndominium Loft’ in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS – Airbnb has released a list of the top-ranked hosts in all 50 states and Missouri’s top host is Gill Wagner who rents out a barn in south St. Louis County.

Guests can stay at the Superhost’s “Cozy Barndominium Loft” located in the Concord neighborhood on Theiss Road at I-270.

The barn sits on nearly an acre lot, and three guests can sleep comfortably inside the one-bedroom one-bath loft. It is 562 square feet and has a full kitchen and bath, queen bed, twin Murphy bed, living room, firestick, Roku, DVD player, and WiFi.

Wagner built the “Barndominium” in his backyard in 2013 and gave it an update and made it Airbnb-ready in 2016. Wagner and his wife Cindy have lived on the property since 1985.

Gill’s bio on Airbnb reads as follows:

“Business Gill” is a sales expert with 40+ years of advocacy for the elimination of deceit and dishonesty in the profession he loves. His peers named him the “Father of Honest Selling,” the “Best Business Connector in St. Louis” and one of the “Top 100 St. Louisans to Know” to succeed in business. His passion is sales and his model is prospecting, marketing and selling on a 100 percent commission basis. “Craftsman Gill” built a barn in his backyard and created a cozy loft apartment on the top floor, complete with hand-built cabinets throughout, a custom Murphy bed and a really cool headboard made from an old, wooden extension ladder. Business travelers can find the “Barndominium” on Airbnb if they’d like to ditch the St. Louis hotel routine and try something unique. “Hobby Gill” has ridden a bicycle 200 miles in 14 hours and then balanced it on his chin. He can say the alphabet in six different directions. Dogs follow him obediently. Puzzles fear him. And he can juggle anything from beanbags to bowling pins (both literally and metaphorically). “Husband Gillby” is a hopeless romantic who met the girl of his dreams at 14, FINALLY got her to go on a date with him at 22, married her at 23, and has claimed the title “World’s Most Sickeningly in Love Husband” for himself. He also calls the 7.5-year courtship “My most successful, long-term marketing plan ever.”

Gill and Cindy give guests their cell phone numbers and encourage them to text or call if they have any questions.

Gill and Cindy

The couple also welcomes socializing. “If you want to sit on the patio and chat some time, just let us know — plenty of room to social distance. But if you’re the type who would prefer privacy and solitude, this is an independent living space. You decide how much quiet time you’d like,” their listing says.

Wagner has a 100 percent response rate and a response time of less than an hour according to Airbnb’s site.

At last check, the listing says the rate per night is $95.

The listing says check-in is flexible, but checkout is at 11:00 a.m. The “Barndominium” is not suitable for children and infants, smoking is not allowed, pets are also not allowed, and parties or events are not allowed.

Out of 379 reviews, the listing’s average is 4.99 out of 5.0.

Some guests reviews read:

This was our second stay and it continued to be perfect. There are so many thoughtful touches and features that Gill and Cindy have put into this place. They really have thought of everything. We’ll be back! Daniel, stayed at the listing in July 2021

This was our second visit to the barn. The decor of the apartment is beautifully done and once inside you will forget you are in a barn. Gill and Cindy are quick to respond and care about their guests. We highly recommend checking out the barndominium for your next stay. Sherry, stayed at the listing in July 2021

Wow, what a wonderful place to stay while exploring St. Louis! Gill and Cindy were very friendly and welcoming! My husband and I felt right at home. They had everything you could think of and everything was so organized and clean! Everything was just as the pictures and description show. We will definitely recommend the Barndominium to anyone planning a trip to the St. Louis area! Becca, stayed at the listing in June 2021

Fantastic apartment for two. No more than 20 mins away from any main attraction in St. Louis and the barndominium is so comfortable and clean. Gill and Cindy are great hosts and two of the nicest people ever. Joe, stayed at the listing in June 2021