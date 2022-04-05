ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Many municipalities had races for mayor, and school board elections. They asked ballot questions and posed propositions about online sales taxes to voters Tuesday. FOX 2 is covering the hundreds of local races. This page has some of the races with the highest interest in the region.

Full texts of the propsitions:

St. Louis County Charter Amendment Proposition B

Shall the Charter of St. Louis County be amended to change the requirements for the position of county executive so that the county executive shall hold no other employment nor shall the county executive perform work as an independent contractor during the term of office and that a violation of either of these restrictions shall cause the county executive to forfeit the office and the office shall be declared vacant as set forth in Exhibit A of Ordinance No. 28,308, on file with the St. Louis County Administrative Director and the St. Louis County Board of Election Commissioners?

St. Louis County Charter Amendment Proposition C

Shall St. Louis County impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action?

Pattonville School District Prop S

Shall the Board of Education of the Pattonville R-III School District, St. Louis County, Missouri, borrow money in the amount of One Hundred Eleven Million Dollars ($111,000,000) for the purpose of (1) constructing, renovating, repairing, expanding, improving, furnishing and equipping school sites, buildings and related facilities for school purposes in the District, including, but not limited to new construction, renovation and/or upgrading of classrooms, science labs, fine and performing arts spaces, library media centers, gymnasiums, outdoor spaces, parking and building operational components, including safety, security and technology infrastructure and increasing energy efficiency, at the early childhood center, five elementary schools, the traditional school, two middle schools and the high school and, (2) to the extent of funds available after completing the District’s master facilities plan, as it may be modified or supplemented from time to time, refinancing obligations, including certificates of participation and lease obligations, previously issued to finance energy conservation improvements in the District’s buildings and facilities, and issue general obligation bonds for the payment thereof, resulting in an estimated increase in the debt service property tax levy of zero cents ($0.00) per one hundred dollars of assessed valuation? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the Pattonville R-III School District is estimated to remain unchanged from the current debt service levy of 49 cents ($0.49) per one hundred dollars assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Rockwood R-VI School District Proposition P

Shall the Board of Education of the Rockwood R-VI School District, St. Louis County, Missouri be authorized to increase the District’s operating tax levy ceiling by $0.54 to $3.9562 per $100 of assessed valuation for school purposes including paying general operating expenses and funding capital improvements, resulting in no estimated increase to the total tax levy due to expected reductions in the debt service levy totaling $0.54 per $100 of assessed valuation? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted operating tax levy of the District is estimated to be $3.9562 per $100 of assessed valuation.

Affton Fire Protection District Prop S

To keep pace with growth of the District, shall the Board of Directors of Affton Fire Protection District be authorized to levy an additional tax rate of ten cents per one hundred dollars valuation, the revenues from which shall be deposited in a special fund and used only for the continuation of the pension program of the District?

Black Jack Fire Protection District

Shall the Black Jack Fire Protection District of St. Louis County, Missouri issue general obligation bonds in the amount of seven million dollars for the purposes of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining, furnishing, and equipping fire stations and related facilities, including the purchase of real estate, and acquiring and equipping life-saving ambulances and firefighting apparatus and auxiliary equipment to reduce response times and meet current safety standards to carry out the objectives and purposes of the District?

Metro West Fire Protection Dist. Proposition S

Shall the Metro West Fire Protection District of St. Louis County, Missouri issue its general obligation bonds in the amount of Twenty-Five Million Dollars ($25,000,000) for the purpose of renovating, improving, furnishing and equipping existing facilities and acquiring and equipping new and replacement fire fighting vehicles, life-saving ambulances, apparatus and auxiliary equipment to meet current safety standards? The authorization of the bonds will authorize the levy and collection of an annual tax in addition to the other taxes provided for by law on all taxable tangible property in the District sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds as they fall due and to retire the same within twenty years from the date thereof.

North County Fire & Rescue Fire Protection Dist. Proposition P

To keep pace with the growth of the district, shall the Board of Directors of North County Fire & Rescue Fire Protection District be authorized to levy an additional tax rate of ten cents ($0.10) per one hundred dollars assessed valuation, the revenues from which shall be deposited in a special fund and used only for the pension program of the district, including the cost of retiree health benefits? YES NO

St. Louis City Proposition R

Prohibit Aldermen from taking actions on matters pending before the Board of Aldermen where they have a personal or financial conflict of interest;

Require that Aldermen’s financial disclosure statements be open to the public

Have ward boundary maps drawn by an independent citizens commission after each decennial census; and Prohibit the Board of Aldermen from changing voter-enacted voting methods for municipal offices without first submitting such changes to the voters

St. Louis City Proposition 1

Proposition to issue bonds of The City of St. Louis, Missouri in an amount not to exceed Fifty Million Dollars ($50,000,000) for all or a portion of the following purposes: (1) improving, resurfacing, repaving and/or repairing streets; (2) designing and constructing public safety facilities; (3) designing and constructing pedestrian and bicycle transportation facilities; (4) maintaining and improving the safety and security of correctional facilities and improving public safety systems; (5) providing local matching share funds, where applicable and necessary, to utilize federal funds in furtherance of any of the cited projects herein; (6) replacing, improving, renovating and maintaining buildings, bridges, and equipment of the City of St. Louis, such as neighborhood recreation centers and firehouses; and (7) paying for expenses associated with the issuance of such bonds. If this proposition is approved, the property tax levy is estimated to remain unchanged.

City of Shrewsbury Proposition A

Shall the City of Shrewsbury be authorized to levy and impose annually upon all subjects and objects of taxation within the City a tax which shall not exceed the maximum rate of one dollar on one hundred dollars of assessed valuation for general municipal purposes including paying increased costs associated with operating a local police department and a local fire department, as well as a building and housing department, parks department, public works department, maintaining facilities, and providing other services for the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of Shrewsbury? YES NO

St. Charles County Proposition R

Shall the county of st. charles extend the countywide transportation sales tax at the rate of onehalf of one percent for a period of ten (10) years from the expiration of the current tax for the purpose of traffic relief, construction, reconstruction and repair of roads and bridges within st. charles county? No tax increase will result from the passage of this proposition.

City of St. Charles Proposition S

Shall the city of Saint Charles, Missouri, impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax, currently at a rate of two percent (2%), provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed two thousand dollars ($2,000.00) in any calendar year.