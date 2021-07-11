Top Republicans campaign in Robertsville, Mo. for Greitens’ Senate bid

ROBERTSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Several high-profile conservatives joined former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens at a rally for his Senate campaign.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik joined Greitens at a campaign event Saturday in rural Franklin County.

Greitens was forced from the governor’s office by scandal. He’s vying to replace retiring Republican Sen. Roy Blunt.

Greitens was once viewed as a rising Republican star, but his political career was derailed after he was charged with invasion of privacy and campaign finance misdeeds.

The charges were dropped after he resigned in 2018.