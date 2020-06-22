Topgolf reopens in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Topgolf in Chesterfield reopens Monday in accordance with St. Louis County rules on public gatherings.

The sports entertainment complex is limiting bay capacity to six people and everyone must wear a mask. In addition, there will be extra space between tees and the company is placing six-foot social distancing markers throughout common areas at the facility.

Topgolf is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Missouri entered Phase 2 of its Show Me Strong Recovery plan last week, which saw the removal of all statewide restrictions. However, St. Louis City and County still have some public health orders in place to stop the spread of coronavirus. As of Monday morning, the city and county make up more than 40 percent of the state’s total cases of COVID-19.