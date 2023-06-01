Woman running outdoors on the evening sunset. Concept of healthy lifestyle.

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — The law enforcement torch run for the Missouri Special Olympics is in the St. Louis area today. They were recently in Jefferson City before the games this weekend.

Runners will be on westbound I-70 from Lake St. Louis to Highway 61 at around noon. The route then goes through Wentzville on East Pearce Boulevard.

Wentzville officers will then hand the torch to Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers at westbound I-70 at Wentzville Parkway.

The 2023 Missouri Special Olympics summer games will take place in Columbia from June 2 to June 4.