Tornado debris found nearly 5 miles from damaged Defiance home

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The National Weather Service St. Louis said a piece of debris was found stuck in the ground nearly 5 miles from a tornado-damaged home.

An EF3 tornado hit Defiance, Missouri on Friday, December 10. The National Weather Service had asked residents to take photos of debris that fell across the area.

In a Facebook post, NWS said Karla Wildgrube was hiking on Howell Island when she found sheets of plywood 4.75 miles away from a damaged home. The damaged home is near the intersection of Highway 94 and Highway F near Defiance. The NWS said, “The tornado lofted this debris thousands of feet in the air and deposited them” on the northeast side of Howell Island.

The tornado touched down near the home. Tornado warning sirens went off in St. Charles County shortly after 7:30 p.m. After detecting debris on the radar, St. Charles County officials contacted highway departments, utility companies, and public safety partners.

“One of the biggest challenges that we had last night (were) the utility lines. They were over the road. They limited our ability to get to some of these folks that needed some assistance,” said Chris Hunt, St. Charles County Police captain and director of St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management.