ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for areas in Missouri and Illinois until 2 a.m. Saturday.

In Missouri, this watch is for 14 counties, including Callaway, Osage, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson, Montgomery, St. Charles and St. Louis.

In Illinois, this watch is for four counties, including Madison, Monroe, Randolph, and St. Clair.