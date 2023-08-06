ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Sunday for the bi-state region.

The watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. and covers 17 counties in southern Illinois and eight counties in eastern Missouri.

Illinois counties

Adams

Bond

Brown

Calhoun

Clinton

Fayette

Greene

Jersey

Macoupin

Madison

Marion

Monroe

Montgomery

Pike

Randolph

St. Clair

Washington

Missouri counties

Lewis

Lincoln

Marion

Pike

Ralls

St. Charles

St. Louis

St. Louis City