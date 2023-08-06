ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Sunday for the bi-state region.
The watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. and covers 17 counties in southern Illinois and eight counties in eastern Missouri.
Illinois counties
- Adams
- Bond
- Brown
- Calhoun
- Clinton
- Fayette
- Greene
- Jersey
- Macoupin
- Madison
- Marion
- Monroe
- Montgomery
- Pike
- Randolph
- St. Clair
- Washington
Missouri counties
- Lewis
- Lincoln
- Marion
- Pike
- Ralls
- St. Charles
- St. Louis
- St. Louis City