ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch Sunday for the bi-state region.

The watch will be in effect until 10 p.m. and covers 17 counties in southern Illinois and eight counties in eastern Missouri.

Illinois counties

  • Adams
  • Bond
  • Brown
  • Calhoun
  • Clinton
  • Fayette
  • Greene
  • Jersey
  • Macoupin
  • Madison
  • Marion
  • Monroe
  • Montgomery
  • Pike
  • Randolph
  • St. Clair
  • Washington

Missouri counties

  • Lewis
  • Lincoln
  • Marion
  • Pike
  • Ralls
  • St. Charles
  • St. Louis
  • St. Louis City