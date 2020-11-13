Total Access Urgent Care sees 25 percent positivity rate in COVID tests

ST. LOUIS – Surging COVID cases in the St. Louis region is bringing a surging need for tests. That can be seen driving past a Total Access Urgent Care, as many people are lined up outside before the urgent cares open their doors.

“The virus is actually really here and has a fairly large prevalence in the community now,” said Dr. Matt Bruckel, CEO and founder of Total Access Urgent Care.

Bruckel said out of the 26 Total Access Urgent Care locations, they are seeing a 25 percent positivity rate in COVID tests they administer. That means 1 in 4 tests done at TAUC come back positive. He said in the spring and summer, the positivity rate was in the single digits.

“We’ve tested about 10 percent of the entire state of Missouri for COVID,” he said.

TAUC receives about 2,000 to 3,000 rapid tests each week, but it’s not enough to test every patient their locations are serving. They are testing about 1,500 patients each day, which breaks down to about 60 patients at each location.

“If we had unlimited staff and resources we could test everyone, but at this point it’s certainly a game of supply and demand,” Bruckel said.

The doctor said they can do an unlimited number of send-out tests, which take a few days to see results, but they are limited due to their staffing sizes.

“It’s just limited based on our ability and our staff,” Bruckel said. “We have our staff working as hard as they’ve ever worked. I could absolutely increase the number of patients we test every day and break them all and they’d all quit.”

TAUC has a total of 300 beds but not enough employees to staff each bed.

“An open bed doesn’t help when there’s no one to take care of you in the bed,” Bruckel said.

While TAUC is doing its best to help keep hospitals overwhelmed, they are also at capacity themselves. They have the staff to care for about 1,500 patients a day, but are seeing approximately 2,200 hundred patients in a day instead.

Bruckel said if you are experiencing symptoms, stay in line and get a COVID test, but if you are not experiencing symptoms, talk with staff and there may be a wait because they are triaging patients to treat the sickest first.

He said their busiest locations are Rock Hill, Wentzville, and Florissant.

Bruckel said they made it through the height of the stay-at-home order, with a drop to about 500 patients in a day, and did not lay off any of their staff. Now they are hiring more staff.