ST. LOUIS – One of the largest urgent care chains in Missouri will have to pay more than $9 million over insurance claims.

Federal prosecutors say Total Access Urgent Care submitted false insurance claims for COVID-19 testing between April 2019 and December 2021. They say the company used improper billing codes that resulted in them being reimbursed at a rate that was too high.

Additionally, prosecutors charged TAUC with falsely claiming that doctors participated in some office visits when in reality non-physician practitioners were in charge. Total Access says it cooperated fully with the investigation.