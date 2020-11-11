Tough decisions coming if COVID numbers don’t improve

Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker is warning about what’s next if COVID-19 numbers throughout the region don’t improve. He issued the warning after speaking with hospital leaders from across the state.

“They’re telling us these numbers are to the point now that within a 5-day period there will be decisions having to be made about who gets care and who has to wait for care,” Brinker said.

The numbers causing concern include a record-setting day for hospital admissions involving patients who are positive for COVID-19. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported 114 hospital admissions, a single-day record. Other records broken Tuesday include 657 current hospitalizations of COVID patients and a rolling 7-day average of 657 hospitalizations.

“Some of our facilities are over capacity,” said Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander for the task force.

Brinker said, “We just need everybody, everyone to adhere to the recommendations put forth.”

Those recommendations include wearing a face covering when social distancing is not possible and avoiding social gatherings.

Mercy Hospital Washington in Franklin County shared the following information about their current capacity:

We have 26 patients with COVID in our hospital today – one-quarter of our adult bed capacity. Twenty of them are from Franklin County. They range in age between 28 and 89 years old. Eleven of the 26 COVID patients are receiving intensive care. As the rate of COVID in the community continues to rise, we will anticipate more hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19. We are prepared for what we call overflow status. This is when the number of patients needing hospitalization outstrips our beds and our staffing, and when we are unable to transfer patients to other hospitals in St. Louis because they are full as well. We are nearing this tipping point. When this happens, we will begin using parts of our hospital other than our patient tower to care for overflow patients, and we will implement a team-based nursing care model that combines nurses from our floors with nurses from other parts of our organization to care for overflow patients. We will also involve Mercy Virtual physicians and nurses in helping us care for these patients through the use of audio/visual technology that allows us to monitor patients continuously and notify local staff when there are immediate changes in a patient’s condition. We will do our level best to keep our surgery center functioning at a normal or near-normal pace, even if we reach overflow status on COVID hospitalizations. We will continue to test all patients for COVID before their surgeries and procedures, except for those who are in need of emergency surgery. In those emergency cases, we presume the patients to be positive for COVID and our operating room staff personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep them safe from exposure. We are concerned that the spread in the community has reached a point where contact tracing for COVID-19 is no longer effective because residents are gathering in groups indoors without masking or social distancing. We hope residents use caution around the upcoming holidays when considering gathering for meals indoors. Until we get more cooperation around masking and social distancing, we are likely to see a continued increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19.

