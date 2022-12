ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Holiday light displays continue to be popular this time of year. This one is the World of Illumination in the parking lot of Six Flags. There are two million animated lights that are synchronized to music. The theme is Cosmic Sleigh Ride and give you an “out of this world” look at enjoying the holiday.

Tickets to drive through the traveling display are $39.99 per car. They include access to Six Flags Holiday Square at the front of the park as well.