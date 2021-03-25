Touring dinosaur exhibit Jurassic Quest coming to St. Louis next month

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A drive-thru dinosaur experience is coming to the St. Louis area.

Jurassic Quest, an animatronic dinosaur experience, will be set up in the parking lot of Hollywood Amphitheater from April 9 to April 25.

In the show you will find Prehistoric Nick and baby T-Rex named Tyson. Nick said it takes about an hour for families to make the Jurassic quest through 70 life-size dinosaurs.

“We start in the Triassic Period when dinosaurs first appeared on Earth, and we travel forward in time through the Jurassic Period and later on into the Neogene,” Nick said. “It’s both an educational adventure and a lot of fun for families.”

Even though everyone is in their cars there are interactive elements of the show. Nick said there are a lot of call outs and some interaction with the baby dinos and, even from your car, you can tell the enormous size of the dinosaurs.

The Jurassic Quest team works with paleontologists to make the dinosaurs in the show as lifelike as possible.

Plus, there is a bit of a storyline that follows you through the quest.

Tickets are $49 per vehicle and include a 100% ticket guarantee in the event of a show cancellation. To attend, you can buy tickets in advance online at www.jurassicquest.com.