Tourist one day, rock star the next: Mick Jagger visits Gateway Arch

ST. LOUIS – Mick Jagger of The Rolling Stones posted a photo of himself on Twitter Friday morning visiting the Gateway Arch.

He looks excited to be in the Gateway city with his arms stretched out wide and a big smile on his face.

See you in St. Louis on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/aGgQfhCgqT — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 24, 2021

The Rolling Stones kick off their “No Filter Tour” at the Dome at America’s Center on Sunday.

This weekend’s concert launches the band’s 13-date tour. It will be the band’s first St. Louis show since 2006 when they performed at the Savvis Center, now known as Enterprise Center.

The band’s “No Filter Tour 2020” was going to include a June 2020 show at the Dome at America’s Center, but because of the pandemic, they had to take an unscheduled break and relaunch the tour. After the unscheduled break, the tour relaunches this weekend at the Dome at America’s Center.

The Rolling Stones have been touring since 1964, and this is the Stones first tour without late drummer Charlie Watts. The band announced this summer that the longtime drummer was ill and would be sitting out the tour. He died last month, not long after the announcement. Watts is being replaced on this tour by Steve Jordan, known for his role in the John Mayer trio.

The St. Louis City ordinance requires wearing a mask indoors. However, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is not required to enter the Dome at America’s Center. The concert begins Sunday at 7:30 p.m.