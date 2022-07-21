ST. LOUIS – A couple is pleading with the public to help them find their dog after their car was stolen Monday.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. when the couple was having dinner outside on Washington Avenue in Downtown St. Louis.

They were watching their car from across the street. The couple said a truck rolled in front blocking their view. When it moved the car was gone.

The couple’s two dogs, Disko and Rocky, as well as their belongings, were inside the vehicle. The two men were in the middle of a cross-country road trip. They said they stopped in St. Louis for a couple of nights and were planning on leaving Monday.

One of their dogs, Rocky, was later found, but their other dog, Disko, is still missing.

“Our dogs are like our children, and we really want to be reunited with him,” said Marcos Chaljub-Zambrano, one of the owners of the dogs. “We’re really lost, we’re not sure what to do, we don’t want to give up without exhausting all our resources, but clearly the resources we have to do this and stay behind are limited.”

The couple has been putting up flyers around town. If you see Disko, call 917-804-8059 or 347-558-2316.

The couple has a white Hyundai Santa Fe. If you see the car or the dog, please call the police who are currently investigating.