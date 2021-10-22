Recovery of boat stuck in Mississippi River too risky says tow crew

ST. LOUIS– A 44-foot boat is still wedged on the Chain of Rocks in the middle of the Mississippi River and it’s unclear how much longer it will stay there.

Capt. John Ward with Pensacola, Florida-based Sea Tow says he and a team were in the area for five days trying to remove it but he said it was in too “precarious” of a spot.

The sailboat got stuck on October 13 and two people on board were rescued. The couple mistakenly went down the main channel of the river instead of taking the canal that bypasses the Chain of Rocks.

Capt. Ward told FOX2Now.com he has been doing this for a long time but that, “this is one for the record books.”

Capt. Ward explained his crew gave it a solid attempt but they could not safely get a tow line on the vessel. He said it wasn’t worth the risk to his crew to try and remove it.

He said they couldn’t approach the boat from downriver because if it was pulled over the Chain of Rocks the boat would likely get damaged and there would be nothing left to recover.

Capt. Ward said there was some talk of using a crane to remove the ship but he said the companies he spoke with didn’t want to take on the risk.

He told the boat’s owner they would have to find another company willing to take the risk to remove the boat from the river. He said the couple was sailing their way to the Bahamas but did not know where they lived.

Sea Tow works with BoatUS Towing Services which provides a range of services to assist boaters on-the-water.