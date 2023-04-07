ST. LOUIS – It didn’t take long for STL Barkeep to sell out on the first day of the Tower Grove Park Beer and Cocktail Garden.

“This was a really crazy busy day,” said Samantha Dodd with STL Barkeep.

About two-and-a-half hours after they opened up, it was cold outside.

“We weren’t really sure what to expect, and we sold out of everything,” Dodd said.

The beer garden is back for its second year in a row. STL Barkeep will serve cocktails and beer in collaboration with Schlafly Beer. Dodd said that the first day was “beyond my wildest dreams.”

Jed Dale said he visited last year’s beer garden about half a dozen times and says he’s glad it’s back again.

“I’ll just grab a beer, sit by the pond have a nice solitary look at things,” he said.

Amanda Spielman and her friends were able to grab one drink right before they sold out.

“It’s so easy to get here and hang out, it’s great,” Speilman said.

According to Dodd, there were no issues on day one.

“Everybody’s been an absolute joy,” she said. “I’m excited to see what this brings for the rest of the season.”

The Tower Grove Beer and Cocktail Garden is not the only one popping up. Over at Kiener Plaza, 4 Hands Brewing Co. will have its beer garden open from noon to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

The beer garden at Kiener Plaza will be open until October 1, while the Tower Grove beer garden will be open every Friday until October 27.