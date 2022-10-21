The National Park Service has awarded a $500,000 grant to Tower Grove Park in an effort to refurbish four historic Victorian pavilions.

ST. LOUIS – Organizers have planned a birthday bash at Tower Grove Park this weekend to celebrate one-and-a-half centuries of the site.

The birthday bash is planned from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Sunday. The event is free to the public and will include live music, drinks, food, and family fun for all ages.

As one of only seven National Historic Landmark Parks, Tower Grove Park is well-known for its Victorian architecture and arboretum. The park opened to the public 150 years ago as a gift from businessman Henry Shaw.

