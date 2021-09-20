Tower Grove Park completes restoration of two historic pavilions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A project to renovate two nearly 150-year-old Victorian-era Tower Grove Park pavilions is complete. The park celebrated the with a lighting ceremony last week.

The nearly $1 million project was a part of Tower Grove Park’s 2017 master plan. They restored the Turkish Pavilion located in the center of the park and the Old Playground Pavilion located in the northeast section of the park.

“Each pavilion will be beautifully restored with the paint stripped off and restored as it was designed back in the Victorian era,” Tower Grove Park Director of Development and Communications David Lauber told FOX 2 in March. The park closes at 10 p.m., but if you have an event in the evening there will be lighting so that you can see your birthday cake.”

The pavilions are considered to be some of the finest in the world. They now feature accent lighting that showcases their beauty after the sun sets.

Donations from Tower Grove neighborhood residents Ann and Mike Konzen, and Nancy and Steve Kidwell helped to make the project possible. Additional support was provided by the Ameren Corporation Charitable Trust.