ST. LOUIS – A year-long Tower Grove Park project to restore a creek buried in 1913 is now complete.

Tower Grove officially opened the new waterway Wednesday morning. The new stream is named Nee Kee Nee, or “revived water” in the language of the Osage people who once inhabited the land.

The stream captures storm water fro 43 acres of the park. It includes a 1,400-foot-long path with natural play-areas as well as design and an acknowledgment of the Osage people.

The Crawford Taylor Foundation and members of the Taylor family helped provide a portion of the $2 million in construction costs to bring the rushing water back to the surface.