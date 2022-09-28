ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is Tower Grove Park’s 150th anniversary.

The park opened to the public on September 28 after Henry Shaw and others road carriages from Downtown to the Grand Avenue entrance of Tower Grove Park. A 20-piece military band met them there to mark the day with music.

The land for Tower Grove Park was donated to the city by Shaw five years earlier. Now the 289-acre park has 7,000 trees, 10 historic pavilions, 7 miles of walking and biking trails, fields, and more.

The 150th anniversary will be commemorated by the park with a book by local author Amanda Doyle, a lecture series throughout the year, a gala on September 28, and a birthday bash on October 23. Click here to learn more about what is planned for the park’s 150th anniversary.

