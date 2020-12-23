Town and Country police chief praises county prosecutor for cooperation on recent cases

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Town and Country Police Chief James Cavins is praising the work of St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell over the prosecutor’s work on a string of recent car thefts and robberies across Cavins’ jurisdiction and elsewhere in the county.

Chief Cavens said he’s very moved by the work in that office.

“The level of cooperation you allowed your office to participate with the investigators cannot be overstated. It is further commendable you personally became involved. I appreciate you recognizing the terror and fear the suspects in all cases instilled upon the victims and communities as a whole in west county.”

Chief James Cavins, letter to prosecutor Wesley Bell

The investigation included the police departments from Town and Country, Ladue, Creve Coeur, and Chesterfield.

Sam Alton, Bell’s chief of staff, said this is all about keeping residents as safe as possible.

“It’s satisfying to cooperate with police departments in a way it should be done and we anticipate the level of cooperation would be like this when Wesley was elected,” he said.

Alton credits what he calls “veteran prosecutors” in the office.

“We had myself, Wesley on the phone with Town and Country, Robert Steele on the phone, Chief Swope on the phone, Tom Dittmeier there,” he said.

It takes cooperation and collaboration from many people to charge suspects in a wide-ranging crime spree.

Alton had a message for county residents as well.

“We still got a pandemic raging. Crime is still high. Then there are issues like this. Be careful,” he said.