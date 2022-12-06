ST. LOUIS – St. Louisans got the chance Tuesday to meet the four finalists up for the job of being the city’s next police chief.

Vashon High School in north St. Louis hosted the town hall.

The city enlisted the help of the Boulware Group, a national search firm, to find its new police chief. The Boulware Group has helped other municipalities, like Charlotte, Washington D.C., Prince George’s County, and Detroit, find their police chiefs.

“By bringing St. Louisans into the selection process, we are putting the public back in public safety,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “I look forward to hearing more from each of the finalists about their vision to keep St. Louis safe for our families and visitors.”

The finalists were announced Monday.

Interim St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack

Larry Boone, former chief of the Norfolk, Virginia Police Department

Robert Tracy, chief of the Wilmington, Delaware Police Department

Melron Kelly, deputy chief of the Columbia, SC Police Department

Police Chief John Hayden announced his retirement in September 2021. He had planned to step down in February, but because of delays in the search, Hayden had to put off leaving.