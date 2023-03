ST. LOUIS – Several education advocacy groups are holding a town hall meeting today. That includes a retired St. Louis Public Schools teacher and a member of the St. Louis Public Schools’ Board of Education.

They’ll go over concerns in education, how to improve school safety, adding mental health programs, and answer questions from the public.

The town hall rally is Wednesday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Vashon High School auditorium.