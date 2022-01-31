Toy guns cause 11-hour police standoff at Missouri home

HOLLISTER, Mo. – Three people were arrested in Hollister Sunday after an hours-long standoff with police.

Jason Lloyd and Chrystal Pledger are charged with 2nd-degree assault and armed criminal action, and Justin Lloyd is charged with resisting arrest for a felony.

According to court documents, on January 29th, the three suspects barricaded themselves inside a residence for 11 hours while negotiations were attempted by officers.

Negotiators tried to convince the suspects to come outside, but these attempts were met with threats of violence and pointing at officers with what appeared to be a silver pistol.

The suspects also said they had multiple other firearms inside the building, such as AR-15’s and shotguns.

Taney County Sheriff and Springfield Police SWAT units responded to the scene and attempted to end the standoff using gas grenades, pepper balls, sound devices, and phone conversations by negotiators.

All three suspects continued to challenge law enforcement, saying that they would kill any officer who attempted to enter the residence and arrest them.

The suspects at one point threw what appeared to be a large, possibly professional-grade firework out the window at officers, causing a large detonation and a small fire.

Law enforcement finally breached the residence, and the suspects broke through the floor in a rear bedroom in an attempt to escape. Officers removed them from underneath the residence.

After taking the suspects into custody, law enforcement discovered that the only weapons in the residence were a toy pistol, an air pistol, and a pellet rifle.