Trace Adkins and Boyz II Men to play the 2021 Missouri State Fair

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The first four concerts for the 2021 Missouri State Fair Grandstand have been announced. The 119th Missouri State Fair, themed “Our Missouri Celebration” is Aug 12-22 in Sedalia.

Trace Adkins will play the grandstand on Thursday, August 12. Russell Dickerson will take the stage on Friday. Boyz II Men will perform on Saturday.

Missouri-native Tyler Farr and Tenille Townes will take the State Fair Grandstand stage on Tuesday, Aug 17.

Tickets will go on sale starting June 29. Learn more here.