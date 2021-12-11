Tracing the path of the tornado’s damage near Defiance, Missouri

DEFIANCE, Mo. – Severe weather punished the St. Louis region Friday night. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX had a bird’s eye view over multiple scenes in Saturday’s aftermath.

An RV completely overturned and a single-family home destroyed were just small pieces of the destruction that happened near the intersection of Highway F and 94.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX followed the tornado path from 94 just west of Defiance along the river until it crossed I-64 just south of the Boone Bridge.

The tornado then continued along the river for roughly another mile before it dissipated.

The National Weather Service reported one fatality while a second person was transported to an area hospital. A third person who was trapped was rescued by first responders.

Ameren crews were on the ground restoring power as thousands of Ameren customers were left without service.

Residents in the area were left in disbelief and wondering what’s next as multiple homes were leveled, power lines were downed, and trees lay lifeless after a violent Friday night caused by severe weather.