ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Crews are at the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 255 Wednesday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the area located on I-255 EB at Telegraph, where only one lane is open as slowdowns continue. So far, the cause of the crash has not been reported and there are no injuries.

A secondary crash also just took place in the left lanes on EB 255. Backups are even worse due to the overturned semi. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.