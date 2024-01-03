ST CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 westbound at the Convention Center overpass at 5th Street in St. Charles caused a mess on the roadway.

A tractor trailer hit the overpass, knocking some debris onto the highway. Crews will check the overpass for damage.

The tractor trailer that was carrying cooking oil ended up hitting the median. The cooking oil spewed out of the trailer for a couple of hours.

