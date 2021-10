ST. LOUIS – A tractor-trailer crash on 64 westbound near Lindbergh has caused lanes to close in this area Wednesday morning. Only one lane is open as of 7:30 a.m., and traffic is backed up for 4 miles.

The crash happened at about 6:00 a.m.

The tractor-trailer has front-end damage. It looks like it was on fire at one point.

Emergency crews are at the scene.

Tracking delays 64 westbound from the tractor-trailer accident near Lindbergh — crews are working to get it cleared @FOX2now #stltraffic pic.twitter.com/zy4sZSjMXZ — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) October 6, 2021

FOX 2's Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is over this scene.