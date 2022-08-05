CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A tractor-trailer overturned early Friday morning in Chesterfield.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on eastbound 64 at Boones Crossing near the Chesterfield Airport. It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Emergency crews were still at the scene at 5 a.m. They were taking cargo off the tractor-trailer, making it lighter, in order to turn it. Multiple lanes were still closed at 5:45 a.m. in this direction. The truck was upright by 5:45 a.m.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Amelia Mugavero is tracking this scene. Our Nissan Rogue Runner was also at the scene.

