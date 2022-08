ST. LOUIS – North Hanley Road is closed in both directions in Berkeley Friday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying soda overturned.

A person was reportedly trapped, but no injuries have been confirmed. The incident happened at about 7 a.m. on North Hanley Road near Franciola Drive. All lanes in this area are blocked.

FOX 2's Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.